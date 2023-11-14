Cedi sells at GH¢12.25 to $1, GH¢11.53 on BoG interbank as of November 14

Business News of Tuesday, 14 November 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Note that these rates may be different at a forex bureau near you. Our forex bureau rates are provided by Afriswap Bureau De Change in Osu, Accra.



The Interbank forex rates from the Bank of Ghana today, November 14, 2023, have shown that the Ghana Cedi is trading against the dollar at a buying price of 11.5237 and a selling price of 11.5353.



At a Forex bureau in Accra, the dollar is being bought at a rate of 12.00 and sold at 12.25.



Against the Pound Sterling, the Cedi is trading at a buying price of 14.1362 and a selling price of 14.1515.



At a Forex Bureau in Accra, the pound sterling is being bought at a rate of 14.50 and sold at a rate of 15.00.



The Euro is trading at a buying price of 12.3309 and a selling price of 12.3432.



At a Forex Bureau in Accra, the Euro is being bought at a rate of 12.50 and sold at a rate of 13.00.



The South African Rand is trading at a buying price of 0.6154 and a selling price of 0.6160.



At a forex bureau in Accra, the South African Rand is being bought at a rate of 0.40 and sold at a rate of 1.10.



The Nigerian Naira is trading at a buying price of 69.6622 and a selling price of 71.2798.



At a forex bureau in Accra, Nigerian Naira is being bought at a rate of 9.00 Naira for every 1 Cedi and sold at a rate of 15.00.



For the CFA, it is trading at a buying price of 53.1432 and a selling price of 53.1962.



At a forex bureau in Accra, CFA is being bought at a rate of 17.00 CFA for every 1 Cedi and sold at a rate of 19.50 CFA for every 1 Cedi.



Our forex bureau rates are provided by Afriswap Bureau De Change in Osu, Accra.