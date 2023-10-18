Cedi sells at GH¢12.05 to $1, GH¢11.32 on BoG interbank as of October 18

Business News of Wednesday, 18 October 2023

The Interbank forex rates from the Bank of Ghana today, October 18, 2023, have shown that the Ghana Cedi is trading against the dollar at a buying price of 11.3293 and a selling price of 11.3407.



At a Forex bureau in Accra, the dollar is being bought at a rate of 11.85 and sold at 12.05.



Against the Pound Sterling, the Cedi is trading at a buying price of 13.8286 and a selling price of 13.8436.



At a Forex Bureau in Accra, the pound sterling is being bought at a rate of 14.30 and sold at a rate of 14.80.



The Euro is trading at a buying price of 11.9936 and a selling price of 12.0045.



At a Forex Bureau in Accra, the Euro is being bought at a rate of 12.30 and sold at a rate of 12.70.



The South African Rand is trading at a buying price of 0.6036 and a selling price of 0.6042.



At a forex bureau in Accra, the South African Rand is being bought at a rate of 0.35 and sold at a rate of 0.95.



The Nigerian Naira is trading at a buying price of 67.6498 and a selling price of 67.6939.



At a forex bureau in Accra, Nigerian Naira is being bought at a rate of 9.50 Naira for every 1 Cedi and sold at a rate of 14.50.



For the CFA, it is trading at a buying price of 54.9166 and a selling price of 54.9714.



At a forex bureau in Accra, CFA is being bought at a rate of 16.50 CFA for every 1 Cedi and sold at a rate of 19.00 CFA for every 1 Cedi.



