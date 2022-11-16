Cedi remains unchanged, sells GH¢14.80 at forex bureaus, BoG GH¢13.08 as of November 16

Business News of Wednesday, 16 November 2022

Note that these rates may be different at a forex bureau near you.



The Interbank forex rates from the Bank of Ghana today, November 16, 2022, have shown that the Ghana Cedi is trading against the dollar at a buying price of 13.0742 and a selling price of 13.0872.



As compared to yesterday’s trading of a buying price of 13.0744 and a selling price of 13.0824.



At a forex bureau in Accra, the dollar is being bought at a rate of 14.20 and sold at a rate of 14.80.



Against the Pound Sterling, the Cedi is trading at a buying price of 15.5334 and a selling price of 15.5503 as compared to yesterday’s trading of a buying price of 15.3676 and a selling price of 15.3856.



At a forex bureau in Accra, the pound sterling is being bought at a rate of 16.20 and sold at a rate of 16.90.



The Euro is trading at a buying price of 13.5497 and a selling price of 13.5632 as compared to yesterday's trading of a buying price of 13.5079 and a selling price of 13.5214.



At a forex bureau in Accra, Euro is being bought at a rate of 14.20 and sold at a rate of 14.75.



The South African Rand is trading at a buying price of 0.7557 and a selling price of 0.7559 compared to yesterday’s trading of a buying price of 0.7555 and a selling price of 0.7552.



At a forex bureau in Accra, South African Rand is being bought at a rate of 0.65 and sold at a rate of 1.10.



The Nigerian Naira is trading at a buying price of 33.9126 and a selling price of 33.9722 as compared to Friday’s trading of a buying price of 33.8188 and a selling price of 33.9717.



At a forex bureau in Accra, Nigerian Naira is being bought at a rate of 17.00 Naira for every 1 Cedi and sold at a rate of 21.00.



For the CFA, it is trading at a buying price of 48.3630 and a selling price of 48.4112.



At a forex bureau in Accra, CFA is being bought at a rate of 19.70 CFA for every 1 Cedi and sold at a rate of 23.50 CFA for every 1 Cedi.





Our forex bureau rates are provided by Afriswap Bureau De Change in Osu, Accra.








