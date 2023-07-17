Cedi depreciation: We will hold you accountable - Edudzi Tamakloe to government

Business News of Monday, 17 July 2023

Member of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Godwin Edudzi Tamakloe, has accused the governing New Patriotic Party of mismanaging the Ghanaian economy.



According to him, the local economy took a nose dive since the NPP took over the affairs of the nation in 2017.



He said the exchange rate at the time was four cedis to a dollar but now, the astronomical increment is unbelievable.



Currently, the cedi sells at GH¢12 to a dollar at various forex bureaus.



Due to this, Godwin Edudzi Tamakloe has said Ghanaians will continue to hold the government accountable.



Speaking on TV3's Big Issue on Monday, July 17, 2023, he said, “The records today as shown by Ken Agyapong are that you are dealing with inflation at 42 percent, the exchange rate is one dollar to twelve cedis, you took it from One dollar to four cedis, that is your record.”



“…We will hold you to the fire of accountability and we are not here to please anybody,” he stated.



Speaking in the same vein, NPP presidential aspirant hopeful, Kennedy Agyapong during his campaign tour in Kintampo on Sunday, July 16, 2023, lambasted the government for mismanaging the local currency.



He stated that the value of the cedi has dropped drastically.



Citing an example to buttress his claim, he said he had US$40 million in Cedi equivalent in March last year, but by August 2022, the value had dropped to $16 million due to the depreciation of the Cedi.



