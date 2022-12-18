Cedi appreciation against US dollar inspired by IMF Staff Level Agreement — Tekper

Business News of Sunday, 18 December 2022

Source: GNA

The performance of the Cedi against the US dollar is buoyed by the announcement of the Staff Level Agreement reached with the International Monetary Fund, Mr Seth Terkper, Former Finance Minister said in an engagement with the media, Saturday when he arrived at the Accra Sports Stadium for the 10th National Delegates Congress of National Democratic Congress (NDC).



“The Government must expedite action on its domestic and external debt restructuring Programme to sustain the gains, he said.



The government announced Tuesday, December 13, 2022, that it had reached a Staff-Level Agreement on a three-year US$3 billion Extended Credit Facility (ECF), with the International Monetary Fund (IMF), to support the country’s economic policies and reforms.



The agreement was reached after a visit by the IMF team led by Mr Stéphane Roudet, Mission Chief for Ghana, from December 1 to 13, 2022, to discuss with the Ghanaian authorities IMF support for their policy and reform plans.



The loan support programme is aimed at restoring Ghana’s macroeconomic stability and debt sustainability, protect the vulnerable, preserve financial stability, and lay the foundation for strong and inclusive recovery and growth.



However, the staff-level agreement is subject to IMF Management and Executive Board approval and receipt of the necessary financing assurances by Ghana’s partners and creditors.