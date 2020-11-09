Business News of Monday, 9 November 2020

Source: GNA

Cassava processing factory for Keta progressing

The Cassava processing factory

Work is progressing steadily on the Cassava Processing Factory under construction for Keta at Tsiame-Dorveme.



The factory, which is a partnership between the Keta Municipal Assembly and the investing company, Hormeku Engineers and Planners (HoPE) Ltd, would be the first of the government's flagship, One-District, One-Factory (1D1F) project for the Municipality.



A visit to the site showed building materials, including heaps of sand and cross pillars with the foundation of the factory, expected to process cassava into industrial cassava flour, cassava flour, dried cassava chips, ethanol, gari, atieke, cassava dough and animal feed, almost done.



Mr Godwin Edudzi Yao Effah, the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for Keta, told the Ghana News Agency (GNA) that the project had been delayed because of adjustments to the initial plan.



He said the factory, which was 40 per cent complete because there was already fabricated machinery for installation would be one of the largest 1D1F projects in the Volta Region.



Mr Effah said the plant would have the capacity to process about 35 tonnes of fresh cassava per day and provide direct and indirect jobs for people, thus, entreated residents of the Municipality and adjoining ones to engage in serious cassava production to keep the plant running on completion by next month.



Currently, the site has three-phase electric power and a mechanised borehole connection, with about 65-acre cassava plantation.



Hormeku Engineers and Planners Ltd, which is into the manufacture of food processing equipment, agricultural machinery and general metal works was founded in 1971 and incorporated as a limited liability company in 1986.

