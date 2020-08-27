Business News of Thursday, 27 August 2020

Source: Laud Business

Car dealers cancel plan to demonstrate against govt over ban on accident cars

Car dealers in Ghana have abrogated their planned demonstration against the government

Car dealers in Ghana have abrogated their planned demonstration against the government.



The demonstration was expected to have taken place Thursday August 27, over the ban on the importation of accident cars into the country. This comes after they had a meeting officials from the Ministry of Trade and Industry, the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA).



The dealers said the officials assured them that all their concerns will be addressed before the implementation of the ban expected to start in November this year.



A statement signed by Kofi Asamoah, Secretary, Tema Car Dealers Association, said “The Coalition of Car and Spare Parts Dealers, Clearing Agents and Artisans in Tema, Spintex and Ashaiman in the Greater Accra Region in conjunction with Vehicle and Asset Dealers Union of Ghana (VADUG) wish to inform its members and the general public that the demonstration scheduled for Thursday 27th August 2020 has been called off.



“This follows a meeting convened by the Hon. Minister for Trade and Industry which was attended by the Commissioner and Senior Officials of the Customs Division of GRA, the Director-General of Ghana Standards Authority and Representatives of the Coalition as well as the leadership of Automobile Dealers Union of Ghana (ADUG) and Abossey Okai Spare Parts Dealers Association.



“The Minister and the Commissioner of Customs have assured members of the Coalition that their concerns will be addressed during the implementation of the Customs Amendment Act, 2020 and that further consultations will be held in defining the detailed implementation modalities of the Act.



“The Coalition wishes to give full assurance to all its members that they will continue to engage with Government to ensure that their businesses and livelihoods are protected in the implementation of the Ghana Automotive Development Policy.”





Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.