Cape Coast airport project already attracting investors – Aviation Minister

The Minister for Aviation has revealed that the construction of the Cape Coast airport in the Central region has begun attracting interest from investors.



Joseph Kofi Adda said some investors have expressed interest in partnering government to undertake the project.



“We have had quite a number of interested partners who have come to discuss with us. If you go to the Central Region, it is considered to be the tourism hub of Ghana,” he said.



“But how quickly do you get there? Should one drive three hours through the traffic at Kasoa to get there or should it some 10 to 15 or 30 minutes to get there by air? Should our school kids even sit on a bus for so long? How many times do we have an accident on the way? These are all opportunities for business people to decide.”



The governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) announced at its manifesto launch that it will build a habour and an airport in Cape Coast in its second term.



However, the promise has divided opinions among Ghanaians, with some insisting the town does not need an airport at the moment.



Mr. Adda defended the decision to cite the airport in Cape Coast, saying a feasibility study into the construction is currently ongoing.



“Let you and I not decide for the business investors, let them come and assess and let them tell us whether they want to do it or not. For now, as we speak, there is no proposal before us.



“We are negotiating with them on the best way to go forward with them so, in the end, they will decide whether they will put their money there or not,” the Aviation Minister added.





