Cancel all end-of-year parties by MMDAs - Group tells Akufo-Addo

The New Ghana Social Justice Forum has called on the President [Nana Akufo-Addo] to as matter or urgency, direct the cancellation of all end-of-year parties in Metropolitan, Municipal, and District Assemblies (MMDAs).



The group argues that the current economic crisis does not warrant huge expenditures of this nature, therefore, urging the president to make the decision to cancel all party preparations.



In a statement sighted by GhanaWeb Business, the Forum said Ghana’s current economic predicament, which has forced the country to seek financial assistance from the IMF, paints a perfect picture which should be used to cut down on high expenditures.



They however stressed that it will be betrayal for "government institutions stubbornly jettison this petition to cancel all upcoming end of year parties in public institutions."







