Calm restored at VALCO as management takes steps to restart full operations

Following an impasse between workers at the Volta Aluminium Company (VALCO) and its management, calm has been restored with steps being taken to restart full operations.



Sources within the company said the development follows a successful meeting held between Senior Management of VALCO, the Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources and leadership of the Industrial and Commercial Workers Union (ICU) together with VALCO local union executives regarding recent developments that attracted some media attention.



Following the engagement, the parties are said to have agreed to return to the negotiating table to continue and complete their wage negotiations.



In view of this, the leadership of key stakeholders at their meeting on Monday, November 7, 2022, signed an Undertaking to demonstrate their commitment to the process and lend their full support towards ensuring the resumption of full operations at VALCO.



Present at the meeting were CEO of VALCO, Mr. Dan Acheampong, Director of HR and Administration at VALCO, Mr. Festus Quaidoo, CEO of the Ghana Integrated Aluminium Development Corporation (GIADEC), Mr. Michael Ansah, General Secretary for ICU, Mr. Morgan Ayawine, and Chairman of the local union, Mr. Edgar Tetteh.



In the past few weeks, labour agitations at VALCO dominated the media after some workers were reported to have refused some Management Members entry into the facility over their conditions of services, among others.



The move however disrupted operations and led to a planned shutdown of the Aluminium Smelter at the company.



VALCO’s management, in a press statement noted that in line with the Board’s directive they worked with the Ghana Grid Company (GRIDCo) to take down the power to the operating line in an orderly fashion in order to save the Smelter in order to allow for a smooth restart.



Meanwhile, all employees at the facility are expected to be called in to resume work as their leadership continues the wage negotiation process with the declared objective of an amicable settlement.



