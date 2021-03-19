You are here: HomeBusiness2021 03 19Article 1209229

Business News of Friday, 19 March 2021

Disclaimer

Source: SAS Ghana

Cal Bank moderates stock market while MTN Ghana dominates trading activity

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Accordingly, the GSE Financial Index declined marginally by 6.53 points Accordingly, the GSE Financial Index declined marginally by 6.53 points

Market Summary

The benchmark index moderated by 3.59 points (-0.16%) at 2,223.16 with a year-to-date return of 14.50% due to a downward price movement in Cal Bank (-8.00%). The market capitalization eased by 0.07% to settle at GH¢57.22 billion.

Accordingly, the GSE Financial Index declined marginally by 6.53 points (-0.35%) to close at 1,849.53 with a 3.75% year-to-date return while the SAS Manufacturing Index remained unchanged at 1,619.23 with a year-to-date return of -4.83%.

Trading activity weakened as 3,138,724 shares valued at GH¢2,647,619 changed hands from 6,327,714 shares valued at GH¢5,384,521 in the previous session.

MTN Ghana dominated trades by volumes and value, accounting for 95.58% of the total volumes traded and 96.31% of the total value traded.

We expect trading activity to increase as companies continue to release their earnings results.

Join our Newsletter