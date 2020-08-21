Business News of Friday, 21 August 2020

Cabinet directs exclusion of security forces from unification of pensions

Information Minister, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah

Cabinet has excluded members of the security forces from the unification of pensions regime thus keeping them on their old pension programmes, Mr Kojo Oppong-Nkrumah, the Minister of Information, has said.



He said the security services would therefore not be subjected or included in the programme to unify pensions; they would instead remain on their already existing pension programmes like the CAP 30 (Chapter 30 of the 1950 British Colonial Ordinances or Pension Ordinance No. 42) and the other pension programmes.



He said Cabinet at its 81st meeting held on Monday,17 August 2020, discussed a report on the unification of multiple public sector pension schemes as approved by the national pensions Act 766 and in particular its implication on the security services.



Mr Oppong-Nkrumah made the disclosure on Thursday in Accra, during the meet the press series to give an update on the COVID-19 pandemic.



He said the report apprised Cabinet of the progress towards the implementation of policy approved by Cabinet on the unification of multiple public sector pension schemes.



Cabinet considered the recommendations of the reports seeking two actions for the completion of the unification process; firstly, the exclusion of the security services; that is the Ghana Police Service, the Ghana Immigration Service, the Ghana National Fire Service, the prison service as we as other security and intelligence agencies.



And the amendment of Act 766 to exclude the security services from the unification of pensions.



“Cabinet granted approval for the above actions and directed the Minister of Employment and Labour Relations to commence processes to have the law amended to reflect this decision,” Mr Oppong-Nkrumah stated.

