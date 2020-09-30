Business News of Wednesday, 30 September 2020

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Cabinet approves Fisheries Co-Management Policy – Fisheries Minister announces

play videoFisheries Minister, Elizabeth Afoley Quaye

Minister of Fisheries and Aquaculture Development, Elizabeth Afoley Quaye has announced that parliament has finally approved the Fisheries Co-Management Policy.



The policy aims at enhancing the current consultative approach to fisheries management where everybody including the grassroots is involved in the decision-making process.



The Minister indicated that the policy will be one of the effective and efficient strategies that will allow fisherfolks to assist the Commission in enforcing laws within fishing communities.



Addressing the media Wednesday, September 30, 2020, the Fisheries Minister further said the policy is to manage the sector in a more inclusive manner as well as promote voluntary compliance with management regulations and standards.



“Co-management is one of the most effective and efficient strategies for managing resources including fisheries resources through a shared responsibility among government, resource users and other key stakeholders and I am happy to inform our key stakeholders that cabinet has approved the co-management policy for the fisheries sector," she said.



She added that "The policy seeks to enhance the current consultative approach to fisheries management by transitioning from a more top-down consultative management framework to an approach that will promote a shared responsibility among government, resource persons and other stakeholders".



Meanwhile, the document; Fisheries Co-Management Policy is with the Attorney General department for it to be gazetted and implemented.





