Cab Royale set to roll out skills development programme

CaB Royale, a leading skills training and technology firm in the country is set to roll out an all tertiary skills development programme on August 3, 2020. The program is organized in partnership with Ghana Institution of Engineering, Ghana Institute of Architect, Ghana Institute of Surveyors and the Institution of Engineering and technology.



The all tertiary skills development program seeks to equip students with Industry relevant skills and the appropriate technology to be able to design and create things there-by improving the society with the skills acquired. “So we don’t just equip the students, we coach and mentor the students by encouraging them to access and nurture their individual talents and skills. “Aside the software training there are several sessions of skills transfer which will be made known to the student upon registration,” Abel Cudjoe, CEO of CAB ROYALE said in a statement released to the media on Wednesday.



According to Mr Cudjoe, the training, which will be delivered online, is a practical based hands-on training program and students are expected to produce multiple project as part of their work.



“So if you are eager about a successful career after school, or you want to learn or be coached by the best, we invite you to take this next step to design your future. It’s a perfect opportunity for national service personnel as well.



You register for one course only. Though our courses are named as generic courses, they have practical undertone and mixed with discipline specific vital skills to succeed.” he further explained



“During the period of coaching we shall congregate in respective groups via zoom app and be mentored by skilled industry professionals (Time with the mentor).



“‘Time With The Mentor’ are periods where students meet a mentor or consultant in their respective area to show them what is required of them in industry after school.,” Abel Cudjoe added.



International certificates will be awarded by Autodesk Inc and Prota. Students will obtain automatic student membership from their respective professional institution.



CaB Royale is an Autodesk Authorized Training and Certification Center which provide practical hands on training in CAD and BIM software. We are also a partner to Prota Software.



At this session students are given hands on skills training in these industry oriented courses which are vital for your career after school. Students will be taken through four weeks of intensive online software training by CaB Royale and its Technology Partners; Autodesk Inc. and Prota software.



The training will be done through an ONLINE platform purposely designed for this project. There are One-on-One Instructor Led training sessions which will be delivered via Zoom.



According to him, the course is designed in modules and each module is designed to impart special skills set.



“Our Online system makes it possible to interact with other students in designated communities thereby enhancing students support and Instructor interactions. Students are given access to watch video and training materials anytime at their convenience.



Our Partner Vodafone Ghana will provide each participant with 5gig data and 150mins talk time monthly throughout the 12 week program,” he concluded.





