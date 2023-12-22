CUBAG hold 2nd ever AGM

Business News of Friday, 22 December 2023

Source: Eye on Port

After 5 years, the Customs Brokers Association, Ghana (CUBAG), has held its second-ever Annual General Meeting in light of the Association’s ongoing evolution.



The association’s over three decades of existence have been fraught with several administrative challenges, leading to the formation of the Interim National Executive Committee in 2021 to usher in a new dawn.



Since then the association has been gradually undergoing reforms that will ensure that the professional body stands the test of time.



Under the theme “consolidating the gains of the transition for success in an ever-changing industry”, this year’s AGM brought together CUBAG members and key stakeholders in the Eastern Regional capital, Koforidua.



Chairman of the meeting and Omanhene of the New Juabeng Traditional Area, Daasebre Kwaku Boateng II, encouraged the association to improve upon the gains made since the last AGM.



Some of these gains he said, include but are not limited to the following: going digital from the old ways of doing business ensuring a problem-free import by doing their homework well, avoiding delays and damages to cargo by ensuring custom papers are complete, accurate and submitted on time and then finally representing their clients to the best of their abilities.



The Acting President of CUBAG, Nana Fredua Agyemang Ofori-Atta stated that the association’s AGM will be a permanent fixture moving forward.



He said “Although we are not exactly proud of our record with regards to some of these things our compatriots have done so many- they are in their 20-something years and counting. But let us not also lose sight of the fact of our history- we have come a very long way.



Let us, in acknowledging the efforts and sacrifices of our founding members and predecessors, learn the valuable lessons from their shortcomings so as not to relent in our efforts at restructuring to reposition CUBAG as a trade Association par excellence.”



The Public Relations Manager, of Ghana Link Network Services, Norvan Acquah-Hayford said, “Ghana Link Network Services Limited is proud to stand in solidarity with the Customs Brokers Association of Ghana. We look forward to the outcomes of this AGM and we are confident that the discussions and resolutions will further strengthen our partnership and contribute to the overall advancement of our industry”.



On his part, the Head of Freight and Logistics at the Ghana Shippers’ Authority, Fred Asiedu Dartey said, “The Authority looks forward to enriching our collaboration with the Committee of Freight Forwarder Associations of which CUBAG is an integral part. We have already proposed the post-clearance audit and placement of marine Insurance locally as some of the potential areas of our collaboration in the ensuing year.”



A Deputy Commissioner at the Customs Division of GRA, Emmanuel Ohene said, “I am confident that with your dedication collaboration, and Innovation, we can build a more efficient transparent, and prosperous trading environment for the benefit of all Ghanaians let us all look forward to charting the next phase of this journey of transformation.”