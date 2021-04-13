CUBAG gets new executives

Business News of Tuesday, 13 April 2021

The Interim National Executive Committee (INEC) of the Customs Brokers Association of Ghana (CUBAG) has been sworn into for what is expected to be a new dawn for the Association.



CUBAG, is one of four recognizable associations of the freight forwarding fraternity in Ghana whose members have been engaged in customs brokerage in and out of the ports of Ghana for nearly 3 decades.



The inaugural ceremony brought together members of sister associations such as the Ghana Institute of Freight Forwarders Association (GIFF), Freight Forwarders Association of Ghana (FFAG), and the Association of Customs House Agents of Ghana (ACHAG).



Government institutions such as the Ghana Ports and Harbors Authority and the Ghana Shippers’ Authority, among other key stakeholders also delivered some words of solidarity.



Alex Asiamah, the Tema Chairman of GIFF said, “continue to fight for the right thing and let your procedures and structures work and with that you will achieve success.”



Sampson Asaki, the Executive Secretary for the Importers and Exporters Association of Ghana added, “We pray that this group of national executives will forcefully come out to join us whenever we find ourselves to advocate for the ones who put food on our tables.”



The Senior Marketing and Corporate Affairs Officer at the Ghana Ports and Harbours Authority, Kennedy Mornah also urged the Association “to improve in ensuring that recalcitrant members who would drag your name and reputation in the mud are not entertained.”



The Chairman of the occasion, who is also President of Association of Customs House Agents, Ghana, Yaw Kyei called for the unified support of the freight forwarding fraternity towards promoting sound practices in the Freight Forwarding sector and the Maritime industry as a whole.



He said, “despite our differences, and our various leadership, we have formed the Committee of Freight Forwarder Associations and we come together to discuss and go out to defend or destroy policies.”



The new Interim Chairman of CUBAG, Nana Fredua Agyemang Ofori-Atta pledged to serve diligently towards the needed transformation and excellence.