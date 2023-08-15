CSR to mark 10 years of creating value for businesses and society

Business News of Tuesday, 15 August 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The CSR Training Institute is gearing up to celebrate a decade of excellence, innovation, and global impact as it marks its 10th-year anniversary.



The much-anticipated event, scheduled for August 23, 2023, will also witness the launch of the CSR/ESG Institute, further solidifying the Institute's influence in the realm of business, environmental, and social values integration.



In a statement released on Tuesday, August 15, 2023, by Tina Nkansah Akuamoah, the Programmes Manager, the institute revealed that the celebration will serve as a gathering point for industry leaders, stakeholders, partners, and alumni from across the globe. This momentous occasion will commemorate not only the Institute's remarkable journey but also its profound impact on the business and sustainability landscape.



Since its inception in 2013, the CSR Training Institute has been steadfastly committed to bridging the gap between theory and practice, offering valuable insights into the integration and alignment of business, environmental, and social values. The launch of the CSR/ESG Institute further underscores the Institute's dedication to this cause.



The anniversary celebration promises to be a grand affair, symbolizing a decade of growth, progress, and global recognition. With a focus on excellence, innovation, and customer satisfaction, the Institute has trained individuals from 43 different countries and collaborated with 127 organizations. Its programs have reached 15 different countries across all six continents, making a lasting impact on diverse communities.



Key figures from various industries and sectors are expected to grace the event, reflecting the Institute's far-reaching influence. The launch of the CSR/ESG Institute adds another layer to the Institute's accomplishments, solidifying its status as a thought leader in the realm of sustainable business practices.