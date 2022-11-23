COVID-19 Emergency Preparedness: Minister lays US$60.6 million loan before Parliament

Business News of Wednesday, 23 November 2022

Source: GNA

Mrs Abena Osei-Asare, a Deputy Minister of Finance has laid before Parliament a loan agreement of $60.6 million as a Third Additional Financing for the Ghana COVID-19 Emergency Preparedness and Response project.



The Deputy Minister did the presentation of the loan agreement for and on behalf of the Minister of Finance.



The Finance Agreement is between the Government of Ghana and the International Development Association (IDA) of the World Bank Group.



Mr Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin the Speaker of Parliament, subsequently referred the loan agreement to the Committee on Finance of Parliament for consideration and report to the House.