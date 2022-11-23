You are here: HomeBusiness2022 11 23Article 1667789

Business News of Wednesday, 23 November 2022

Source: GNA

COVID-19 Emergency Preparedness: Minister lays $60.6 million loan before parliament

Deputy Minister of Finance, Abena Osei-Asare Deputy Minister of Finance, Abena Osei-Asare

Deputy Minister of Finance, Abena Osei-Asare, has laid before parliament a loan agreement of $60.6 million as a third additional financing for the Ghana COVID-19 emergency preparedness and response project.

The Deputy Minister did the presentation of the loan agreement for and on behalf of the Minister of Finance.

The Finance Agreement is between the Government of Ghana and the International Development Association (IDA) of the World Bank Group.

Mr Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin the Speaker of Parliament, subsequently referred the loan agreement to the Committee on Finance of Parliament for consideration and report to the House.