Business News of Friday, 21 August 2020

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

COPEC launches petroleum Consumer Satisfaction Survey

play videoExecutive Secretary of COPEC, Duncan Amoah

The Chamber of Petroleum Consumers Ghana (COPEC) on Friday, August 21, 2020, launched a consumer satisfaction survey to afford consumers the opportunity to assess the quality of products and services delivered by the various fuel outlets across the country



According to the Executive Secretary of the chamber, Duncan Amoah, the survey would bring to bear the quality, quantity and fair pricing of OMCs at various pumps.



It also gives fuel consumers the opportunity to voice out their complaints, assess the satisfactory and unsatisfactory level of drivers.



“The chamber has put together a consumer satisfaction survey. It’s supposed to do two things. One, give us a fair idea on how well our oil companies are serving or delivering for everybody. It is also to help us understand the consumer psyche whether consumers are satisfied with what they are being given or whether they have reservations so if you go through the survey forms which would take you less than 30 seconds to fill, you’ll realise that there’s a portion that says if you have any complaints,” he said during the launch.



He noted that the survey will serve as a good feedback mechanism to assess the quality of service delivery by oil companies.



Mr Amoah added that “We could be going out to various terminals to talk to the drivers, gauge what their responses are for what they receive from the fuel stations. If they are satisfied, we’ll report back, if they have complained, we will forward them to authorities to ensure that their issues are addressed and everybody is happy”.





Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.