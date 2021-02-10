Business News of Wednesday, 10 February 2021

Source: Goldstreet Business

COPEC hints on hike in fuel price at various pumps

COPEC is hinting of an up to 16 pesewas hike in fuel prices in the coming days

The Chamber of Petroleum Consumers, COPEC, is hinting of an up to 16 pesewas hike in fuel prices at the pumps in the coming days.



Executive Secretary of COPEC, Duncan Amoah, called on authorities to put measures in place to address the pending fuel price increase.



“If the dynamics continue to persist, it could cross the $60 region in no time and that is where we expect policymakers to start thinking about its impact on the Ghanaian consumer. Because as a price taker, anytime international market prices go up Ghanaians are affected and soon these spikes you are seeing on the international market will reflect at the Ghanaian pumps not because the government has increased taxes but simply because we are price takers who will take anything that the global pricing system throws at us.”



“We have already recorded increments over the last few weeks. What we also pick from the oil marketing companies is that we are going to be seeing anything between 10 and 16 pesewas increases for both petrol and diesel. Those increases should have taken effect last week, but we are still waiting to see when that will finally come through. But if you look at computations most of them have done, you are not looking at anything less than 10 to 16 pesewas add-on on current market averages,” he said.



Crude oil is currently selling at about $60 a barrel, a sharp increase from about $48 in December 2020.



The increase has been attributed to a number of factors including the news of a COVID-19 vaccine. This is encouraging a revamping of economic activities in some parts of the globe.



Locally, oil prices have seen a number of increases and currently selling for about GH¢5.10 per litre at various pumps.