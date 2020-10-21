Business News of Wednesday, 21 October 2020

Source: GNA

COCOBOD to roll-out Cocoa Management System

COCOBOD CEO, Joseph Boahen Aidoo

The Ghana Cocoa Board (COCOBOD) will soon roll-out the Cocoa Management system, a comprehensive and integrated farmer database, to inform its operations.



Once it is done, COCOBOD will be in a better position to plan and execute most of its interventions and programs in a very coordinated manner.



Mr Joseph Boahen Aidoo, Chief Executive Officer, COCOBOD, said the database would be a link between the farmer, COCOBOD, Service providers, input dealers/ suppliers and Banks.



He said this when the National Executives of the Ghana Cocoa, Coffee and Shea-Nut Farmers Association (COCOSHE) paid a courtesy call on Management of COCOBOD to congratulate the CEO on his recognition by the people of Ivory Coast.



The CEO was presented with the National Award of Commander of the National Order of Côte d'Ivoire by President Alassane Ouattara.



Mr Aidoo was also honored for his leadership in securing the historic Cocoa floor price and Living Income Differential levy for Cocoa farmers in Ghana and Ivory Coast.



“That is the level we want to reach in the industry, it should not be the responsibility of the farmer to be doing everything, service providers will have to come in and support,” he said.



He said the Board would secure the welfare and well-being of the country’s Cocoa, adding “we want Cocoa farming to be more lucrative, attractive to the youth and more profitable.”



He said cocoa farming should be a venture worthy of consideration by all professionals to pursue.



He commended the Board, Management and staff of COCOBOD for their support in implementing the interventions introduced by the government to support farmers to increase Cocoa yields





