Business News of Friday, 18 September 2020

Source: GNA

COCOBOD announces closure of 2020 light crop cocoa season

File photo

The Ghana Cocoa Board (COCOBOD) has announced that the 2020 Cocoa light crop season would end at the close of business on Thursday, September 17.



The statement, signed by Joseph Boahen Aidoo, the Chief Executive Officer of COCOBOD, said to assist the Licensed Buying Companies (LBCs) to obtain the final returns from upcountry stations, the Board has decided that returns on the declared purchases would be accepted up to 1600 hours on Thursday, September 24, 2020.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.