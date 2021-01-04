Business News of Monday, 4 January 2021

COCOBOD Chief rallies staff to extend gains to all cocoa farmers in 2021

Joseph Boahen Aidoo, CEO of Ghana Cocoa Board

The Chief Executive of Ghana Cocoa Board (COCOBOD), Mr Joseph Boahen Aidoo, has tasked staff of the regulatory body to show more commitment and zeal in the discharge of their duties in 2021.



The Covid-19 pandemic has had a devastating impact on economies the world over and Ghana, the world’s second-largest producer of cocoa beans has not been spared.



According to the COCOBOD Chief, the pandemic nearly cast a shadow over the country’s economic outlook for Cocoa.



In an End of Year message, Joseph Boahen Aidoo said, “we want to sustain the sector and make it a reliable backbone of the country’s development”.



“Colleagues as we reflect on these notable feats, we must bear in mind that there are still hurdles to jump if we want to sustain the sector and make it a reliable backbone of the country’s development”



Mr Boahen Aidoo also highlighted some of the major successes chalked in the sector since becoming Chief Executive in 2017, namely the achievement of a Living Income Differential of $400 per tonne of Cocoa beans, an increase in producer price per 64kg bag from 515 to 660 Ghana Cedis and the launch of the Cocoa Farmers Pension Scheme, among others.



He extended his felicitations to staff and all cocoa sector partners for the ensuing year, reminding them to continue observing all COVID-19 safety protocols.

