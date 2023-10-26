CILT Ghana holds symposium on moving public transport from vehicle-centred to human-centred policy

Business News of Thursday, 26 October 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Chartered Institute of Logistics and Transport Ghana (CILT Ghana) held a symposium on October 25, 2023, bringing together with key stakeholders in the nation's transport sector.



The event, themed "A Review of Ghana's Transport System: Moving from Vehicle-Centered Policy to Human-Centered Policy," aimed to address challenges in the transport sector related to policy formulation and implementation and propose solutions that prioritize the human aspect of transportation.



In his welcome remark, Engineer Mark Amoamah, the President of CILT Ghana, highlighted some of the challenges the event seeks to address:



"One significant challenge facing many cities today is the excessive number of cars, resulting in congestion and related health issues. Governments have invested time, energy, and money in building roads to accommodate cars, but this often leads to induced demand, where increasing road capacity encourages more people to drive, resulting in more traffic and congestion. Cars are the least space-efficient mode of transport in cities. A human-centered approach to transport planning represents a paradigm shift, focusing on:



"Mobility to accessibility: Meeting the diverse needs of the population, including children, women, the elderly, and the physically challenged.



"Private Automobiles to shared modes of transport and multimodal transport, encouraging various ways of moving people.



"Shifting from improving efficiency/effectiveness to prioritizing diversity, equality, and health. Key health challenges related to transportation, such as physical inactivity and air pollution, should be addressed.





"CILT Ghana believes that through constructive dialogue and collaboration, we can address current issues and create a sustainable and accessible public transport system that serves the socio-economic needs of Ghana's population through improved infrastructure, technology, effective coordination, and stakeholder engagement."



In a keynote address focusing on the event's theme, David Ofosu-Dorte, a Fellow of the Chartered Institute of Logistics and Transport (FCILT) and the Executive Chairman of AB and David Africa, identified various challenges in Ghana's transport sector and provided recommendations based on his extensive professional knowledge and personal experience.



Mr. Cletus Kuzagbe, the past CILT Ghana President & Fellows Guild Prefect, highlighted the symposium's purpose in addressing challenges within the public transport system, fostering collaboration with stakeholders, and shaping a more efficient mode of moving goods and people.



Drawing inspiration from the keynote speaker's address, Mr. Kuzagbe called on the government to reestablish the Ministry of Roads and Transport to achieve optimal efficiency:



"As you can see from the presentation made by our keynote speaker, he has made numerous suggestions and brought up issues we need to consider. For example, the need to reinstate the Ministry of Roads and Transport, where all transport modes—air, rail, sea, and road—are coordinated. When these agencies and policymakers work together, they can integrate and link all these modes effectively."



Chief Teete Owusu-Nortey, the CILT International President-Elect, emphasized the organization's role in building efficiency and collaboration among stakeholders in the field of logistics and supply chain.



The symposium was attended by representatives from the Ministry of Roads, Ministry of Transport, Railway Development Ministry, Ghana Highway Authority, driver unions, cooperatives such as GPRTU, and other stakeholders.



Leading CILT members and fellows, including Rev. G. D. Mensah, were also present. Dr. Kofi Mbiah, a mining expert, Engineer Mary Obiri-Yeboah, and Reverend Christopher Torkonoo, a Transport Planner, shared their expertise during a panel discussion on the event's theme.