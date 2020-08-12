Business News of Wednesday, 12 August 2020

CIDA Bill to rid of sub-standard contractors as industry players call for passage

Industry players in the construction sector in Ghana are pushing for the passage of the Construction Industry Development Authority (CIDA) Bill.



The Bill, when passed by Parliament, will rid the construction sector of sub-standard persons posing as contractors.



According to the Ghana Chamber of Construction Industry, the bill is expected to also regulate the entire construction sector, monitor, and evaluate the performance of contractors in the value chain.



Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Chamber of Construction Industry, Cherry Emmanuel Awusanya explained his outfit has been asked to present a concept for the bill’s consideration.



“The bill is at the consideration stage on the table of the cabinet. We have been asked to present a concept paper so that CIDA can come in to see how best we can mobilise the industry, see how best we can build the capacity of industry players and see how best we can have an equipment and financial base to that effect. There are a lot of issues we want to regulate in the industry,” Awusanya told Citi Business News.



Chairman of the Chamber, Emmanuel Martey on his part said he is optimistic that the expedition of the bill into passage will be feasible come next year.



“Seeing that we are having a good collaboration with government, we are certain that next year we may see the law passed,” Mr Martey said.



Meanwhile, Ghana’s current housing deficit stands at 2 million units from a previous 1.7 million in 2019, though it is believed the deficit could be more as the country’s population increases.



Due to the adverse impact of the coronavirus pandemic, 50 percent of potential mortgage and housing deals have since come to a halt.



The pandemic has also resulted in an operational loss in capacity of 30 percent for real estate and house developers in the country.

