Business News of Saturday, 5 December 2020

Source: Business 24

CIAMC-Ghana inducts 150 administrators, management consultants

The Chartered Institute of Administration and Management Consultants-Ghana

The Chartered Institute of Administration and Management Consultants-Ghana (CIAMC-G) last week inducted 150 administrators and management consultants into its membership.



The CIAMC two-year programme sought to effectively train individuals in administration and consultancy to help solve crisis in their institutions and professions.



The event was under the theme: “Preparing towards presidential charter, responsibilities, benefits and prospect.”



Speaking at the 19th graduation and induction ceremony of the CIAMC-G, CEO of the Institute, Samuel Mawusi Asafo noted that so far, CIAMC-G has licensed about 900 professionals and currently the institute has about over members made up of both students and professionals.



He also noted that the Institute is hopefully that in the next two years, it would receive a presidential Charter, ensuring that the Body is able to enforce its code of conduct.



“Now have come of age by churning out more than 1,000 licensed members and there are more than 1,000 at various levels of training. So, we need to now move into a charter, where we can get the power from government to enforce our code of practice.



Our aim is to train professional administrators and management consultants who desire excellence. This, we believe would lead to national development,” he said.



Board Chairman of the Institute, Paul Hammond, said the Administration practice a specialized field of study with no substitute in corporate and national decision making.



“In recognition of Administration, as the pivot of corporate success, the CIA MC-Ghana, has strategically positioned itself as a professional career destination where the skill of managerial leadership is inculcated into career and non-career administrators,” he said.





Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.