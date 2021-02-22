Business News of Monday, 22 February 2021

CGIA Institute organizes training for Business and Financial Journalists in Accra

A group photo of journalists and CGIA network members in Ghana

The Chartered Global Investment Analysts Institute, through its Ghana Network, held a one-day training for selected Business and Financial Journalists in Accra, Saturday, February 20, 2021.



The selected Business & Financial journalists from across Ghana’s media spectrum were taken through series of practical sessions on the broader theme 'Finance & Investment in a Digital Age; Journalists perspective'.



According to Ebenezer Asumang, CGIA, Head of Advocacy & Communication of the CGIA Network in Ghana, it was prudent journalists in the business field go through training to be equipped with skills to aid their reporting on finance.



He stated that “as Finance and Investment professionals, we strongly believe that accurate reporting and analysis of our industry news and reports is very essential."



"The public is at the receiving end of all news relating to finance and investment. Hence our commitment to partner with Ghana’s media to ensure that quality insights on the industry is reported on, ” he added.