Source: Quick Angels Limited

CEO of Quick Angels Limited adjudged overall winner at the 2020 40 under 40 awards

play videoChief Executive Officer of Quick Angels Ltd, Richard Nii Armah Quaye holding his plague

The Chief Executive Officer of Quick Angels Ltd, Richard Nii Armah Quaye emerged the overall winner at this year’s 40 under 40 awards. He also won the investment award category.



Speaking on his award; the vibrant entrepreneur said” Words will fail me if I want to express how I feel for this honor bestowed on me as the 40 under 40 investment category winner and first amongst equal category winner of the 40 under 40 awards 2020 edition. Do you know what that means? A lot of expectations. The journey just started and we have a lot to offer Ghana and the globe.



To my fellow entrepreneurs and investors, there is no perfect time than now so let’s begin. A big thank you to my family and staff who made his possible in a special way.”



Richard is a young successful entrepreneur, seen by many as one of the promising global icons. He is a Ghanaian Multinational Businessman with diversified business interests. Richard has demonstrated continuous leadership, excellence in business, technical skills in financial management, and project executions.



Barely a year after the launch of Quick Angels limited, the first Angel Investor Company in Ghana he has funded over 30 businesses and counting that are doing amazing and have employed over 600 young Ghanaians.



Since its inception in May 8th 2019, Quick Angels has invested over 500 million Ghana cedis in about 30 companies with their equity funding initiative

Companies that have received funding from Quick Angels include; Ridge medical centre, Dough man foods, Prospectus Ghana, Zaconut, Pinkberry,Coli network,Alicia(into tilapia),Addicent foods(rice production-benjie rice),Dominion paints-agatex as first brand,Sunsolar(into salt production),Sankofa natural spices,BEEfA foods(first product- BEEfA CHIPS),Jenam cosmetics, CEQA foods(Pizzaman and Chickenman),Burger king(quick angels franchise in Ghana),Morning glory publication, Mona Brand-Cosmetics and Clothing.







Richard started the business some 10 years ago with Quick Credit and officially handed over to begin Quick Angels. Though stepping aside as the CEO of Quick Credit and investment micro-credit limited, he remains the board chairman and has gone ahead to open Quick Credit operations in Eastern and Western Africa as OYA Micro credit to help young businesses with loans to support their livelihood. 90% of his loans are given to women.



Quick Angels is an angel investor company set to support young businesses, entrepreneurs and innovators with equity financing.



The 40 under 40 awards scheme is aimed at celebrating and honoring the nation’s accomplished young business leaders under the age 40.



Entrepreneurs, CEOs, CO-founders and COOs are the prime focus of this award scheme.



The 40 under 40 awards 2020 was held at the Kempinski Hotel, Accra and 43 awards were given to 40 individuals for their contributions towards business development.

