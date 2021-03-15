Business News of Monday, 15 March 2021

Source: Nationwide Medical Insurance

CEO of Nationwide Medical Insurance named Baroness of Medical Insurance 2020

Nancy Ampah is CEO of Nationwide Medical Insurance

The Chief Executive Officer of Nationwide Medical Insurance, Nancy Ampah, has been adjudged the 2020 baroness of health insurance in Ghana at the Business Executive Excellence Awards held in Accra.



The awards seek to identify and publicly recognize private enterprises, public institutions and individuals that have displayed exemplary conduct and chalked extraordinary accomplishment in their business activities over the previous year.



Commenting on the award, Mrs. Nancy Ampah said, ‘It is humbling to be recognized for the work you do. This recognition affirms the good work we are doing in the private health insurance space and I am privileged to lead a team of committed and dedicated professionals who work hard to make NMI number one. Our motivation is to continue to impact the private health insurance industry in a positive way through innovation and technology.



Nancy has over a decade experience in health insurance, having been part of National Health Insurance Scheme from inception. Her visionary leadership has made NMI the market leader and pace setter in the private health insurance industry. She has received several awards including the Woman of Excellence in 2018, CEO of the Year in Private Health Insurance category in 2019 and led NMI to receive the Private Health Insurance Company of the Year Award for three consecutive times since 2017 at the Ghana Insurance Awards.



She is known for her thought leadership in health insurance and speaks on the subject at both local and international conferences and summits.