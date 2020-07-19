Business News of Sunday, 19 July 2020

CEO of Ghana Bankers Association, Daniel Ato Kwamina Mensah dead

Daniel Ato Kwamina Mensah passed away on Friday

Chief Executive of the Ghana Bankers Association, Daniel Ato Kwamina Mensah, has reportedly passed away.



Myjoyonline reports that a notice to members of the Association from its president Alhassan Andani confirmed the demise of Mr Mensah.



“It is with a heavy heart and deep sorry that I on behalf of the Family of Mr D. K Mensah announce the passing of our beloved colleague.



The sad event happened yesterday (Friday).



I have on behalf of council spoken to Mrs Mensah and his son Eugene Mensah to convey our condolences and assurance of support to the family during this difficult time.



Let us all remember DK and his family in our prayers,” the notice read.



Prior to his passing the Ghana Bankers Association had recently announced that Mr Daniel Ato Kwamina Mensah was set to retire this year after serving his tenure.



As CEO of the Association, his duties involved the management of its Secretariat as well as serving as liaison between all licensed banks and all other external institutions including the West African Bankers Association, government and the Bank of Ghana.



Following his decision to retire, the Association then appointed former Chief Executive of UMB, John Awuah as the Deputy Chief Executive, to eventually take over when Mr D.K. Mensah retired.



Profile of Daniel Ato Kwamina Mensah



Daniel Ato Kwamina Mensah had been in the banking industry since 1985.



He previously worked as an Educationist, during which period he taught at the various levels of the educational structure (primary, secondary and tertiary levels).



Daniel Ato Kwamina Mensah held a B.A (Hons) degree in Economics with Political Science from the University of Ghana, an MSc (Econs) degree in International Trade and Finance from the University of Ibadan and an MBA degree from the Ghana Institute of Management and Public Administration (GIMPA).



He was a Member of the Chartered Institute of Marketing, Ghana and a Fellow of both the Chartered Institute of Bankers (FCIB).



He has also chaired several boards including:



President, West African Bankers Association – 1995 – 1997



Trustee, Financial Investment Trust – Resigned



Director, Eximguaranty Company Limited -Resigned



Chairman, Board of Directors, West African Interbank Payments Systems (WAIPS) of West African Bankers Association.



Member, Ghana Health Service Council -Resigned



Member, Ghana Urban Transport Advisory Committee -Resigned



Trustee, Venture Capital Trust Fund. -Resigned



Director, National Investment Bank Limited -Resigned



Director, Opportunity International Savings and Loans Limited



Industry Work



Mr. Mensah has done some great work in the banking and entire business community. Some of his research papers include:



Energy Demand – The Economies of Establishing Charcoal Briquette Plants in Ghana.



An Agro-Industrial Study: The Oil Palm Industry of Ghana (Published by the National Investment Bank)



A survey of the Shea nut Industry in Northern Ghana (This study was carried out for the Centre for the Development Industry of the European Union for the Cocoa Research Institute of Ghana which at the time was looking for funding to improve the technology for the extraction of shea butter from the shea nut for export).



Developing the Infrastructure (Soft and Hard) For a Credible Trade Settlement System to Support intra-ECOWAS Trade (Paper presented at African Export-Import Bank (AFREXIMBANK)/ West African Monetary Institute (WAMI) Seminar).



On “Obstacles to Intra-Regional Trade in West Africa – The challenge of Non-Tariff Barrier and Poor Trade Settlement System”) May 2010

