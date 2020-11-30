Business News of Monday, 30 November 2020

Source: Happy 98.9FM

CBG to support the growth of SMEs with new SME series

Daniel Wilson Addo, Managing Director, CBC

As part of its commitment to support Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs) in Ghana, Consolidated Bank Ghana (CBG) is set to engage SMEs with its maiden programme ‘CBG SME Adesua Series’. ‘Adesua’ means learning in the Twi dialect.



The virtual event is aimed at empowering SMEs through insightful activities that will enable them to thrive during and beyond the COVID-19 pandemic. The maiden webinar is being held under the theme: Facilitating Trade Business during Covid Era and it is scheduled for Wednesday, December 2, 2020, from 10:00 am to 12:00 pm.



Commenting ahead of the CBG SME Adesua Series, Managing Director of the bank, Daniel Wilson Addo, reiterated Consolidated Bank’s commitment to stand with Small and Medium businesses in Ghana.



“SMEs are the bedrock of every nation and as such deserve the best of attention in terms of policy formulation, innovative ways of doing business and financial support. It is therefore very important that they get all the needed attention they need to survive, especially during these COVID-19 times. Trade business is an integral part of the operations of most SMEs, hence it is important to engage CBG’s SME clients to demystify the misconceptions about a bank’s intermediary role. As a bank that has pledged to be at the frontline in offering services to SMEs, this webinar will also be a client interaction opportunity to glean feedback on the current services and products that CBG is offering.”.



Speaking on what to expect from the Webinar, lead speaker for the event, Haruna Seidu, Head of Trade Sales at CBG said, “The webinar will highlight the various advantages and risk of the different types of International Trade contracts and how customers can rely on CBG to support them to minimize the risks”.



Future CBG SME Adesua series will shed more light on pertinent issues affecting SMEs like:



Taxation and access to Free trade opportunities on the African continent,



Leveraging technology to stay competitive



Developing Managerial skills as a Business owner



Booking keeping for business financial health.



CBG has 114 branches across Ghana, that serve and support SMEs across the country with well-designed products and services, adequate for purpose of empowering the growth of SME businesses in Ghana.

