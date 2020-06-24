Press Releases of Wednesday, 24 June 2020

Source: Consolidated Bank Ghana

CBG donates medical equipment to Ministry of Health

Consolidated Bank has donated Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) and some medical supplies to the Ministry of Health in line with its commitment to help Ghana combat COVID-19.



Items donated include a set of protective gowns, ICU patient monitoring system, bedside patients monitor and Veronica buckets with unique corporate metal stands.



Speaking at the presentation ceremony, Managing Director of Consolidated Bank Ghana, Daniel Wilson Addo, said the donation forms part of the bank's 1 million commitment to help the country combat this global pandemic.









“The donation is one of the many initiatives from CBG as part of our commitment to help the country combat this global pandemic.



As a business, our remit goes beyond just making profits and it is our belief that through our numerous support and activities, we will be fulfilling our mandate to stand with the people of Ghana within these frustrating times”.



He added that, “We value the role that the government has played in tackling the coronavirus in the country. The tremendous recovery stories have been very encouraging, and this is the reason we have swiftly moved in to support government equip institutions with PPE and other essential medical supplies”.



He stressed that since the outbreak of coronavirus in Ghana, the bank has donated to the Noguchi Memorial Institute for Medical Research (NMIMR) and the Covid-19 National Trust Fund.







Additionally, the bank has donated food items to about 2,000 people in some communities in Greater Accra and Ashanti Regions during the lockdown.



CBG is not only supporting the health sector, but also customers, by subsidizing the cost of using electronic payment channels and other CBG digital banking products to help mitigate the economic impact of COVID-19 on customers.



The bank has also reduced its lending rate by 2 percent on all qualifying loans for individuals and businesses. “We will continue to support the fight against this pandemic with unique initiatives that address the country’s specific needs”, Mr. Addo concluded.



Receiving the items, Ag. Chief Director of the Ministry of Health, Mr. Kwabena Boadu Oku-Afari expressed appreciation to CBG for its support and commended the bank for the massive contribution to help the country in the fight against COVID-19.

