Business News of Wednesday, 9 December 2020

Source: GNA

CBD empty as pockets of traders' record low sales

The streets of CBD were empty

The Central Business District (CBD) of Accra was empty with pockets of traders conducting business in front of closed shops and pavement on Tuesday.



The Ghana News Agency monitoring team, during a tour of the CBD on Monday to assess the impact of the elections on sales, showed that most shops at Makola, Rawlings Park, and Tudu were closed.



The usually busy streets were empty while commercial drivers struggled to get passengers.



Speaking to the GNA at Tudu, Emmanuel Arhin, who trades in ladies dresses said sales had generally been slow, and that, he was among the early voters at Santa Maria and decided to come down to the market to do business.



He said because of low sales, he would be leaving the market for home.



Ama Achaa, who deals in men under wear said she came to Tudu about 05:30 hours but but sales has been bad due to the ongoing polls.



Achaa said she would be voting at Kinbu Senior High School later on, saying that; "I will only walk to the place and cast my ballot.



Ruth Quaicoe a roasted plantain seller at the Rawlings Park said she arrived at the Rawlings Park at about 09:00 hours to sell for the few people around who may need food to eat.



Ruth said she was yet to cast her ballot at Dansoman, adding that, due to the low traffic, she hopes to get to Dansoman early to cast her vote by 15:00 hours.



A middle aged woman who only gave her name as Erica said she travelled from Osu to purchase some items but the shops were closed.



According to her on previous holidays, she gets whatever she wants to buy but this time around almost all the shops were closed.



Belinda Mensah, a resident of Kasoa, who was at the CBD to sell pepper and onions has not made enough sales because a few people were around.



Belinda said "sales has been slow. I will soon pack my items and go home to cast my ballot".



Another trader, Anita Sammy, who sells nose masks said she thought people would need nose masks for the election but the Makola market area was virtually empty.



According to Anita she would be casting her vote at Kwashieman but was waiting to see if some customers would show up to buy before leaving.

