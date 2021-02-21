Business News of Sunday, 21 February 2021

Source: SAS Ghana

CAL Bank moves financial and benchmark indices up

Market Summary



The benchmark index advanced by 2.99 points (+0.14%) on the back of Cal Bank (+6.67%) to close today’s session at 2,177.43 with a year-to-date return of 12.15% while the market capitalization increased by +0.06% to settle at GH¢56.91 billion.



The GSE Financial Index moved up by 5.44 points (+0.29%) to close at 1,873.31 with a year-to-date return of 4.77% while the SAS Manufacturing Index remained unchanged at 1,619.23 with a year-to-date return of -4.83%.



A total of 57,616 shares valued at GH¢49,450 changed hands from 499,930 shares valued at GH¢534,155 in the previous session.



MTN Ghana dominated trades by volumes and value, accounting for 91.00% of the total volumes traded and 84.83% of the total value traded.



We anticipate activity levels to increase.