CAL Bank edges financial index upward to remain in positive territory

The benchmark index closed 35.04 points (-1.84%) lower due to downward price movements in three telecom, insurance, and oil marketing counters to close the session at 1,869.20 with a year-to-date return of -17.19% while the market capitalization decreased by 0.69% to settle at 52.63 billion.



CAL Bank (+2.82%) edged the GSE Financial Index upward by 1.33 points (+0.08%) to close at 1,736.12 with a -14.04% year-to-date return while the SAS Manufacturing Index remained unchanged at 2,658.25 with a year-to-date return of -24.06%.



Trading activity surged as 21,902,448 shares valued at GH¢12,302,266 changed hands from 63,499 shares valued at GH¢46,848 in the previous session.



MTN Ghana dominated trades by volume and value, accounting for 99.68% of the total volume traded and 99.36% of the total value traded.



We expect activity levels to increase as investors take advantage of bargain stocks.

