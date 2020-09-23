Business News of Wednesday, 23 September 2020

Source: GNA

CAGD launches 'treasury hour' to enhance staff professionalism

Officials from the Bank of Ghana (BoG) are expected to train the staff

The Controller and Accountant-Generals Department (CAGD) has introduced capacity building programmes for staff to promote continuous professional development and enhance service delivery.



The monthly programme, dubbed: "Treasury Hour," is geared towards building the professional competence of staff on the treasury functions of the Department.



Speaking at a short ceremony in Accra, on Tuesday to officially commence the training, Mr Kwasi Kwaning-Bosompem, the Acting Controller and Accountant-General, said the recent banking crises had necessitated frequent empowerment of staff to avoid future recurrence of the situation.



He said building the capacity of staff, particularly those at the Regional, Ministries, Departments and Agencies, would, therefore, enable them to operate diligently and with the utmost professionalism.



"We, as Accountants do appreciate the job of our colleagues in the banking sector in this entire crisis. We have a lot to learn from this situation.



"I, therefore, urge you all to make good use of this opportunity presented to us by the treasury hour and develop ourselves to continuously improve upon the delivery of Financial Management Services to our stakeholders,” Mr Kwaning-Bosompem said.



Officials from the Bank of Ghana (BoG) are expected to train the staff on topics such as "The Banking Crisis: The role of the Accountant," among others.



Mr Kwaning-Bosompem said the “treasury hour” was one of many capacity building initiatives the Department was embarking on, to enhance the knowledge of staff to effectively and efficiently deliver on mandates and to reposition and rebrand the Department.



He said the department, to address concerns by its stakeholders, had recently upgraded the Third Reference System, which allowed government employees to upload their passport pictures unto its e-payslip system.



Mr Kwaning-Bosompem assured stakeholders of efficient service delivery, adding that the Department would soon engage relevant stakeholders, to update and sensitise them on the various initiatives it was undertaking.



Dr Hayford Baah-Adade, Deputy Controller and Accountant-General commended Mr Kwaning-Bosompem for the foresight.

“In July 2019, we had our first lecture which was well organised and attended. On the average, we had about 145 staff attending from both the head office and the Municipal and District Assemblies,” he said.



Dr Baah-Adade said the capacity building initiative since July 2019, had equipped staff in areas including instruments used by the government in raising public debt, implementing Ghana’s Treasury Single Account and lessons learnt, management of Energy Sector Levies, Management of Oil Revenue: the CAGD Role, among others.

