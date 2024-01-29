CAGD Director directed to pay over GH¢32k for failing to recover unearned pensions

Business News of Monday, 29 January 2024

The Western Regional Director of the Controller and Accountant General’s Department (CAGD) has been asked by the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) to refund an amount of GH¢32,620 with interest to the state.



This comes after it failed to recover the said amount after overpaying pension gratuity to a retired fire officer.



The said amount was paid to one Elijah Ankrah, a station officer 1 of the fire service in 2017.



The officer was paid GH¢66,337 instead of GH¢33,716 following his voluntary retirement.



The Chairman of the Public Accounts Committee, James Klutse Avedzi, during a sitting in Accra on Monday, January 29, said, “If you read the recommendation, paragraph 113 of the report, the auditors say that we recommended that the Controller and Accountant General should ensure that the regional director recovers the amount with interest at the BoG prevailing rates from Mr. Elijah Ankrah, failing which the amount should be recovered from the regional director. Now the regional director has failed to recover the money from Mr. Elijah Ankrah.”



“So, this committee is upholding the recommendation of the Auditor General that the regional director for the Western Region Controller and Accountant General should refund because he failed to recover the money from Mr. Ankrah, the GH¢32,620.85 with interest at the prevailing BoG rates,” he added.



