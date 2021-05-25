Businesswoman gives tips on how to be a valuable employee in the corporate world

Business News of Tuesday, 25 May 2021

Source: etvghana.com

Head of Marketing and Corporate Affairs of Hollard Ghana, Cynthia Ofori-Dwumfuo, has tipped the youth on how they can become valuable workers in the corporate world.



Speaking on the Springboard Hangout Show with host, Comfort Ocran on eTV Ghana, she advised the youth that, “If you can, work in an agency for maybe just two years because when you work in an agency, the variety of experience gives you lots of skills that will be valuable for your future job at the corporate side”.



She further explained, “When you’re at the corporate side very early, you’re not much exposed to different aspects of communication and you may also be limited to one way of thinking because you may be skewed to the industry that you’re specifically in. The advantage for people that work across the spectrum is that they have that understanding and that knowledge so when they focus, they’re able to understand better why they’re being strategic about certain things, what the dynamics are and how those dynamics play into the decisions they’ll make”.



Cynthia shared an instance with how she relates her knowledge gained from working first in an agency to her current job at Hollard.



According to her, whenever she makes a decision on the type of activation that they should run, where they want to be or even the strategic outlook of the brand for the next three years, she keeps in mind where they sit in the insurance space and with her knowledge of other fields, is able to determine how to interact with all other industries.



Per this, she implied that first working in an agency gives one knowledge on how things work in various sectors, hence their way of thinking is broadened and they can now channel all of that diverse knowledge into the company that they go to work for.