Businesses owned by women in Non-Traditional Exports sector must be encouraged - GEPA

The Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Export Promotion Authority, Dr. Afua Asabea Asare, has highlighted the importance of the role of women in the country's export sector.



According to her, it has become vital to focus on the activities of women and promote their businesses in the Non-Traditional Exports sector.



Speaking at an exhibition organised in the Ashanti Region to provide a platform for networking in the Non-Traditional Exports sector, the GEPA CEO said the emphasis on women is not far-fetched, as they have over the years been known to be great leaders and entrepreneurs.



She added that women have always attached passion, great commitment and dedication to their work and respective businesses, and therefore require the needed support and encouragement to allow them grow.



“This programme dubbed 'Women Icon', is therefore apt and very appropriate and it is indeed a strategy of bridging the yawning gap between men and women and stemming the tide of over-dependence by women on their male counterparts,” she noted.



D. Afua Asare continued that, “Economically empowered and independent women are very reliable in nation building. Indeed, women have always been the backbone of the family and for that matter, any intervention to resource them to become independent entrepreneurs, owning their own businesses as well as employing others, is a laudable initiative and must be encouraged.”



The GEPA CEO was, however, optimistic that the programme will further train women in value addition, and in non-traditional products for both local and international markets, adding that it offers an avenue to explore foreign markets for the products under the 'Women Icon’ initiative.



In conclusion, Afua Asare urged women entrepreneurs and businesses to take advantage of the programme to extend their capacities in book-keeping, business ethics, prudence in financial management, client focus and other basic rudiments of business.



“Government is also confident that as a country, we can free ourselves from a mindset of dependence, and build a self-reliant economy which will mobilize the immense resources and with our women and youth in the forefront, we can deliver a decent and dignified standard of living to the people of this country,” she concluded.



Meanwhile, under the Women Icon initiative, the GEPA CEO honored Madame Janet Abobigu of Uni-Jay Fashions with a citation for her role in offering women the requisite training and support in sewing on commercial basis.



Janet Abobigu, speaking with journalists on her award, urged women entrepreneurs not to give up on their respective dreams.



She was also optimistic about the future of the company and lauded the government for its support to women entrepreneurs across the country.



“We have trained many workers which some are currently doing their own businesses while others have gained employment and now, we are venturing into government’s One-District One-Factory initiative which is under construction and we are hopeful that under full capacity, we can employ between 1,500 and 2,000 workers.



“For now, we have about 200 people working under me at Uni-Jay Fashions where we are producing school uniforms, hospital scrubs and mining attire among others,” she said.



