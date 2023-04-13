Business tycoon Dr Kofi Abban opens his multi-million-dollar mansion on Ada island

Business News of Thursday, 13 April 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Accomplished business mogul and Chief Executive Officer of Rigworld Group, Dr Kofi Abban, has left jaws dropping with his new ultra-modern and luxurious Ada Island mansion.



According to reports, the edifice which is planted in the tourism hub of the Ada East District is reported to be valued at $3 million dollars.



A few days ago, the popular Ghanaian businessman, Dr. Kofi Amoa-Abban, unveiled another huge property, which saw countless celebrities in attendance.



Pictures from the Rigworld Group CEO’s housewarming event flooded social media during the Easter holidays and netizens were intrigued.



The mansion had a breathtaking swimming people, a captivating waterfront view with beach tents, antique and modern décor. Simply put, the mansion exudes class and sophistry.



Dr. Kofi Abban joins a long list of Ghanaian business personnel with multi-million-dollar apartments and mansions. Notably among such business moguls are; Dr. Osei Kwame Despite, Cheddar, Ibrahim Mahama, Sir Sam Jonah, Dr. Joseph Siaw-Agyepong and many others.



Let’s take a look at the photos and videos below:

























EAN/MA