Business stories that topped the trends this week

Business News of Friday, 14 July 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

In business this week, Ghana's inflation rate for June increased marginally to 42.5%.



This was announced by the Government Statistician, Professor Kobina Annim, at a press briefing on July 12, 2023.



Also, the Bank of Ghana (BoG) is expected to sell $120 million to Bulk Oil Distribution Companies (BDCs) in the third quarter of 2023.



According to the Forex Forward Auction Calendar for the third quarter of 2023, the Bank of Ghana will auction $40 million to BDCs in July and August.



On the Debt Exchange Programme, the Ministry of Finance said it has settled all outstanding coupons and principal payments owed individual bondholders.



The development comes after the Coalition of Individual Bondholders Groups intended to picket the Ministry of Finance premises to demand payment of their outstanding coupons and principals following the completion of the first phase Debt Exchange Programme.



In a statement issued on July 10, 2023, the Finance Ministry said it has further sent out instructions for payment of coupons falling due up until July 10, 2023.



This week's BizHeadlines was hosted by Ernestina Serwaa Asante.



