Business stories that made headlines this week

Business News of Friday, 8 March 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

In Business this week, the Deputy Minister of Finance, Dr. John Kumah, has passed away after battling short illness.



His demise was confirmed by a close source to the family.



Also, in the downstream aluminium industry, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has noted that bauxites mined in the country will be refined locally.



The refined bauxite, he said, will produce alumina for VALCO smelter and the downstream aluminium industry as a whole.



President Akufo-Addo further stated that the making of roofing sheets, utensils, aircraft, vehicles, among others from this mineral resource will boost Ghana's industrialization agenda.



On the passage of the LGBTQ+ bill, Member of Parliament for Ningo-Prampram, Sam George, has noted that American businesses operating in Ghana are here to make millions of dollars in profit and not because of matters relating to LGBTQ+.



He said businesses that feel threatened by the passage of the Proper Human Sexual Rights and Ghanaian Family Values Bill can shut down their businesses and exit the country.



According to the lawmaker, Ghana is a fertile ground for business, therefore, other companies will still troop in Ghana for business if they leave.



This week's BizHeadlines was hosted by Ernestina Serwaa Asante.



Watch the latest edition of BizHeadlines below:







