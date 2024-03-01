Business stories that made headlines this week

Business News of Friday, 1 March 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

In the wake of political parties promising to scrap the Electronic Transfer Levy (E-Levy) after winning the 2024 general elections, the Assistant Commissioner of Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA), Charles Addae, has pleaded with whichever party that wins the elections to maintain the tax measure to generate more revenue for the state.



He stated that scrapping this source of revenue generation - E-Levy - will lead to the overdependence on loans by government.



Mr Addae, therefore, entreated government to sustain the E-Levy to increase the country's tax to GDP rate, as well as, boost the local economy.



On power outages, the Deputy Energy Minister-designate, Collins Adomako-Mensah, has assured Ghanaians that the recent power cuts, otherwise known as 'dumsor' will be fixed in the next two weeks.



Also on the passage of the Promotion of Human Sexual Rights and Family Values Bill in parliament, the United States Ambassador to Ghana, Virginia Palmer has expressed concern over the passage of the anti-gay bill and its potential negative impact on Ghana's economy and global reputation.



She said the bill when assented into law will not auger well for public order and public health in Ghana.



