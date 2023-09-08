Business stories that made headlines this week

Business News of Friday, 8 September 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

This week in the world of business and finance, the Attorney-General and Minister for Justice, Godfred Yeboah Dame, has given the assurance that victims of the infamous Menzgold scam will be served with justice in due course.



Also, subscriptions for treasury bills in the government’s latest auction on September 1, 2023, have surged.



The government surpassed the target of GH¢3.064 billion to raise GH¢3.53 billion as interest rates continue to surge.



For the past two weeks, the government has managed to surpass its treasury bill targets even though they were ambitious.



Meanwhile, Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta has said government is working assiduously to receive the second tranche disbursement of the IMF bailout after a review takes place in November this year.



In the same light, an International Monetary Fund (IMF) staff team is scheduled to visit Ghana from September 25 through the first week of October to evaluate the progress of Ghana's Economic Recovery Programme.



This visit marks the second review by the IMF since the board approved Ghana's bailout on May 17, assessing the targets set under the $3 billion three-year extended credit facility.



