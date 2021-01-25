Business News of Monday, 25 January 2021

Source: GNA

Business slow at AICC

The heavy security presence and strict enforcement of COVID-19 protocols not favorable for traders

Traders who rushed to the Accra International Conference Centre (AICC), where the late former President Jerry John Rawlings is being laid in State, for brisk business are blaming poor business on restrictions by the security.



The heavy security presence and strict enforcement of COVID-19 protocols and other restrictions are not favourable to dealers in Rawlings Branded T-Shirts, beads, funeral tag paraphernalia, NDC paraphernalia, specialised Compact Disks, nose masks and consumables.



The mortal remains of the former President is laying-in-State for two-days at the foyer of the AICC as part of a four-day State funeral.



Mr Afum Kwebena, a dealer in branded paraphernalia, who spoke to the GNA, said he made good sales at the Holy Spirit Cathedral on Sunday, where a Catholic Requiem was held for the late President but when “we came here this morning, our items were taken away from us.”



Madam Hannah Donkor, a Trader in beads said she came from Kumasi this morning and was yet to make any sales as at midday.



She said during the funeral of the late President John Evans Atta Mills, she made good sales.



Other traders, spotted at the Centre said they were also mourning but needed to make good use of the moment with good sales and pleaded with organizers to allow them to sell.