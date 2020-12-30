Business News of Wednesday, 30 December 2020

Business personalities who left us for eternity in 2020

Late Charles Ampofo, Ex-Chairman of Kampac Oil PLC

In a year heart-wrenchingly challenging for the entire global community as the pandemic spreads, life and death become a harrowing part of daily life in 2020.



This year will likely be remembered around the world for the devastation and loss of life caused by the coronavirus pandemic.



Aside coronavirus hitting hard, some notable figures in Ghana’s business environment have parted ways with the rest of the world.



Take a look at some of the greatest losses of 2020:



Atu Mould









Atu Mould was a star of Chana's lucrative logistics market.



He was the Chief Executive of Makam Plant Hire, an indigenous company deals in the rental of earthmoving equipment among other logistics.



His company was in charge of the Axim Sea Defence project undertaken to save lives and property



The seven-kilometre project which stretched from Brawire to Apewosika was meant to protect the ancient coastal town in the Nzema East Municipality from the ravages of the sea and the Sea.







Charles Ampofo







Chairman of Kampac Oil PLC, Charles Ampofo reportedly died in Manila in the Philippines.



Reports say the 60-year-old businessman died after battling a chronic disease for four years.



Charles Ampofo was said to have been working towards building one of the largest energy cities in the world, which was to be located in Manila, Philippines.



He served as Chairman of Kampac Group whose flagship company is Kampac Oil PLC is headquartered in the business hub of Dubai in the United Arab Emirates. He is also credited for the consulting firm in Ghana known as Goodman AMC.



Ampofo was adjudged to be one of Ghana's wealthiest men with an estimated net worth of about US$1.46 billion in mid-2015.







Ashok Tulsidas Budhrani







The Chairman of Sintex Group of Companies and Madson Japan, a leading international plastic manufacturing company, with a strong presence in Ghana (Sintex Ghana Limited), Ashok Tulsidas Budhrani, died in Ghana on 22nd of June 2020 after a short illness.



Sintex Containers (GH) Limited, was established in the year 1992. Ashok Budhrani until his death, was the group chairman.







Daniel Ato Kwamina Mensah







In July 2020, Chief Executive of the Ghana Bankers Association, Daniel Ato Kwamina Mensah passed away.



Prior to his passing the Ghana Bankers Association had recently announced that Mr Daniel Ato Kwamina Mensah was set to retire this year after serving his tenure.



As CEO of the Association, his duties involved the management of its Secretariat as well as serving as a liaison between all licensed banks and all other external institutions including the West African Bankers Association, government and the Bank of Ghana.



He has over the years initiated thought leadership activities to support efforts of the banking industry in shaping Ghana’s economy.

