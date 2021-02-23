Business News of Tuesday, 23 February 2021

Source: GNA

Business owners urged to make investments in digital technology

Some SMEs are willing to adopt technology into their operations

Mr. Isaac Charles Acquah, Vice President of the Chartered Global Investment Analysts Institute (CGIA) Network Ghana, has urged business owners in the Western Region to open up to the global community by getting their businesses registered online to serve the larger community.



He said it was important for them not to limit themselves to the local environment where they transact businesses but to go online to meet a larger market.



Mr Acquah gave the advice at a day's scholarship training organised by the CGIA Institute for selected Business and Financial Journalists drawn from the various media spectrum across Ghana.



He explained that the customer was no longer the one who walked into a shop or a person you physically interact within this digital era, but anyone that could access your products and services by whatever means on the digital platform.



“Once you get unto the digital platform and the business is online, you are basically accessing the entire global village and therefore has a wider network of customers which you can take advantage of, and once that happens, it provides an opportunity for you to even improve on your prices or charges competitively and still make money,” he indicated.



He stressed, “once businesses go online, it means they can do business with other businesses outside their region, which may probably be bigger companies that they will have ordinarily not dealt with”.



The Head of Advocacy and Communication of the CGIA Network in Ghana, Mr. Ebenezer Asumang was of the view that as Finance and Investment Professionals, accurate reporting and analysis of industry news and reports was very essential.



He described the training as very necessary since it would help the participants to improve upon the quality of stories they filed on Finance and Investment.



Mr. Asumang said his outfit was committed to partner the media to ensure quality in the industry.



“It’s our commitment and quest, to continue this engagement with the media on finance, business and investment-related reporting and analysis”, he announced.