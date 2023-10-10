Business mogul Daniel McKorley expresses interest in buying Nottingham Forest

Business News of Tuesday, 10 October 2023

Chairman of the McDan Group of Companies and sports enthusiast, Daniel McKorley, has publicly hinted his interest in buying and owning English Premier League club, Nottingham Forest.



Speaking at the Joy Thought Leadership Seminar held at the Labadi Beach Hotel on Monday, October 9, 2023, McKorley revealed his immense love and support for the English team. According to him, Nottingham Forest is one of the only two soccer teams in the world he watches and loves religiously.



He explained, “The only team I support in the world apart from Oly [Great Olympics] is Nottingham Forest. I have been a supporter of Nottingham Forest when Nottingham was even in the third division. Why? Because I want to buy that team. I want to buy Nottingham Forest imagine with all this development going on.”



According to McKorley, should his dream actualize, with the ongoing investment in the local football system, he intends ensuring that at least more than half of the team for Nottingham Forest will be made up of Ghanaians playing the Ghana Premiere league.



“McDan buys Nottingham Forest and every time you see about 60% of the players [in the team] from the English league are from Ghana.”



The Joy Sports and Joy Business Thought Leadership seminar was themed “Football Economy: Repurposing our approach to development, the Saudi Arabian experience”, bringing together experts to discuss how Ghana can leverage the Saudi Arabia example in developing its football industry.



