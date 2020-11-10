Business News of Tuesday, 10 November 2020

Source: Ghanaian Times

Business leaders call for peaceful elections

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and John Dramani Mahama

Business leaders of the Stanford Seed Transformation Network Ghana and the National Peace Council have called on Ghanaians to work together for the peace of the nation to be maintained in all activities before, during, and after the general elections.



In peace messages captured in short video productions, the business leaders appealed to Ghanaians to make a conscious effort during this campaign season to avoid matters and acts that will generate conflict and violence to mar the peace the country is currently enjoying.



The business leaders who spoke include Karen Evans Halm & William Evans Halm, Spektra Global Ltd; Fatawu Gombila, Fruittiland Ghana Ltd; Sammy A. Appenteng, Joissam Ghana Ltd; Jemima N. Nartey, Happy Kids School, Dr Elikem Tamaklo, Nyaho Medical Centre; Grace Amey Obeng, FC Group.



The National Peace Council is excited about the collaboration to bring the message of peace to citizens and asked Ghanaians to work together to ensure violence-free elections.



The Ulti Leaf Foundation, a youth-led organisation, which is also collaborating with Stanford Seed Transformation Network in the peace campaign said the project aligns with its objective of shaping peace together with young people.



Explaining the reason behind the peace video production, the business leaders on their part said they decided to undertake the peace campaign as a result of the rising violence currently being experienced in the country in the build-up to the elections and felt the need to be part of efforts to encourage Ghanaians to avoid such acts and rather work to maintain national peace.



“Ghana is known to be a peaceful country and under no circumstance should political campaigns throw the country into chaos and confusion. It is our responsibility as citizens of this country, particularly as business leaders, to join in efforts to maintain the peace narrative “, they said.



In the video productions, the business leaders were seen touting positive attributes of Ghana as “a beautiful country with friendly and lovely people – a light in Africa and a haven for West Africa” with a plea to all political parties and the youth to strive to avoid violence and maintain peace.

